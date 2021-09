MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Below the surface of Biscayne Bay there is a problem, it’s a problem that surfaced again this summer. “I started seeing all these fish trying to get some oxygen and then I realized they are all going to die soon,” said Fernando Fiskman. He lives on Biscayne Bay and could see and smell the problem one September morning. “The basic driving factor is these organisms are being stressed because they don’t have enough oxygen near the bottom where they live,” said Chris Langdon, a marine biology professor at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and...

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO