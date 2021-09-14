Adam Kirtley will do his homework

Harvey Mudd College’s Homework Hotline (1.877.827.5462) reopens Sept. 7 to provide science and math help for students in grades 4 through 12. The free, over-the-phone tutoring service, now in its 11th year, is staffed by 36 student tutors who take calls Monday through Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. During the 2020–2021 academic year, Homework Hotline was staffed by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Homework Helpline workers in partnership with HMC, whose student mentors were not on campus. Now HMC students are thrilled to be back in their campus calling center, says Gabriela Gamiz, director of community engagement.
