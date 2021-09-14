CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Adam Kirtley will do his homework

By Damien Sinnott
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

I have known Adam Kirtley since my family moved back to Walla Walla in 2006. I am proud to call Adam a friend, but I was surprised when he asked me to write a letter in support of his campaign. While Adam and I have many things in common —...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Adam Kirtley will make an outstanding City Councilmember

I am delighted to recommend Adam Kirtley for Position Two on the Walla Walla City Council. I have known Adam for about 20 years. He is the father of two teenage daughters and a committed member of the Walla Walla community. He is a former executive director of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, and in addition to playing music all over town with his band, Rogue Lobster (whatever that might mean), he is an active member of the Walla Walla Immigration Rights Coalition.
WALLA WALLA, WA
daytonatimes.com

Why homework is still essential for our kids

Homework is very helpful to students. It’s a valuable resource to both them and their parents. Homework has been shown to improve student achievement, enhance study habits, organizational skills, accountability, discipline, responsibility, and other skills that can be used throughout life to increase success. However, over the years many parents,...
KIDS
hmc.edu

HMC Homework Hotline Reopens Sept. 7

Harvey Mudd College’s Homework Hotline (1.877.827.5462) reopens Sept. 7 to provide science and math help for students in grades 4 through 12. The free, over-the-phone tutoring service, now in its 11th year, is staffed by 36 student tutors who take calls Monday through Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. During the 2020–2021 academic year, Homework Hotline was staffed by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Homework Helpline workers in partnership with HMC, whose student mentors were not on campus. Now HMC students are thrilled to be back in their campus calling center, says Gabriela Gamiz, director of community engagement.
CLAREMONT, CA
Beloit Daily News

Adams has promoted his adopted hometown for decades

ROCKTON – Dale Adams could easily be labeled as Rockton’s biggest cheerleader. For the past 20 years as mayor, he has worked tirelessly to promote his adopted hometown. While that title came with a salary for his mayoral duties, many don’t realize that his support for his community extended far beyond the 30 hours a week job description. For his tireless commitment, he is being recognized as the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month for September.
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Education
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
Walla Walla, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Education
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Norma Hernandez is committed, competent, compassionate leader

I appreciate the strength, dedication to community values and forward movement of city of College Place governance. I feel safe with a well-trained, soon to be body-camera-clad police force and with the early and consistent COVID-19 policies and protocols adopted by the City Council. I'm grateful for the quality, collaboration and wise decisions made by elected officials and staff.
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Terri Trick will support superintendent, Valley students

I consider our Walla Walla Public Schools superintendent to be one of the finest in our state. We need a school board who supports him as they make the difficult decisions, together, regarding the education of Walla Walla's children. Terri Trick is a member of the school board who needs...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Vernon and Evelyn Filan celebrate their 70th anniversary

Vernon “Vern” and Evelyn Filan celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a family gathering at their Walla Walla home on Sept. 11, 2021. The couple wed on Sept. 15, 1951, at the First Assembly of God in Walla Walla. Evelyn’s maiden name is Miller. Vern is retired from wheat and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elected Representatives#City Council
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Bikes make life safer, more enjoyable for all

Apparently not everyone is aware that bicycle riders are no longer required to stop at stop signs in Washington State. This makes it much easier and anything that makes it easier to ride a bicycle will lower our dependence on oil and increase the quality of life. Parking and automobile...
WASHINGTON STATE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Consider monument honoring all past contributors to our Valley

When the Christopher Columbus statue was placed on the Walla Walla County Courthouse lawn in 1911, Italians were not considered a full part of American society — in many ways they were thought of as people of color. This is a disgraceful part of our country’s history. Today, we must...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Poking fun at accents unacceptable

In today’s environment, we are sensitive to individuals of various ethnicities, genders, sexual preference, etc. We know it is unacceptable to stereotype people or to make fun of the differences in skin color, speech or any perception of distinguishing characteristics. We have a local restaurateur whose radio advertising pokes fun...
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy