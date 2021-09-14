Adam Kirtley will do his homework

I am delighted to recommend Adam Kirtley for Position Two on the Walla Walla City Council. I have known Adam for about 20 years. He is the father of two teenage daughters and a committed member of the Walla Walla community. He is a former executive director of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, and in addition to playing music all over town with his band, Rogue Lobster (whatever that might mean), he is an active member of the Walla Walla Immigration Rights Coalition.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO