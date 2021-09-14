Giants vs. Washington: 5 storylines to follow on TNF

In what is becoming an all too familiar sight, a brawl between Dallas Cowboys fans and Los Angles Chargers fans broke out after the game. We have seen plenty of fights break out inside stadiums, but this particular fight, or fights, took place after the game in the parking lot. A couple of melees broke out between Cowboys and Chargers fans before the two faced each other on Sunday afternoon. The multiple scrums involved multiple people looking to throw haymakers and hurt people rooting for the opposing team.

