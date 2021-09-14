Giants vs. Washington: 5 storylines to follow on TNF
The Giants will look to rebound from their season-opening loss this Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Washington began the season with a home loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers outgained Washington, 424-259, and Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick hurt his hip in the first half, leading to Taylor Heinicke filling in at QB. The Chargers emerged with a 20-16 victory.www.giants.com
Comments / 0