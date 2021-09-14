CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress is exempt from Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago

The executive order President Joe Biden put in place last week mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all federal workers will not apply to members of Congress, the federal court system, or their staffers.

