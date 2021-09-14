Which betting app do you use?

There are many people who every day make use of contact lenses. However, not everyone is capable of adapting to them and they leave it as impossible or simply for specific events or days. In this case, the most widely used are undoubtedly the standard soft contact lenses, models that for the most part do not offer an optimal fit depending on the diameter of the cornea of ​​each person. However, this can now change thanks to the app MoCoTo, which allows you to customize and adapt the lenses to your eyes from the mobile itself.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO