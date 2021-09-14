Italian Police Have Seized 485 Artworks Believed to Be Fake Francis Bacons
When creating fake versions of artwork made by an incredibly famous artist, it stands to reason that a crafty person would conjure these fabrications sparingly; however, according to new reports, Italian authorities have seized approximately 485 works of art that are thought to be counterfeit Francis Bacons connected to seven suspects total. The primary suspect, a Bologna-based art collector, had previously been connected to a 2018 incident called the “Paloma Operation” wherein other fake Francis Bacon paintings and fake Picassos were involved. Along with hundreds of fake Bacon paintings, the Italian police also gathered personal effects in the recent seizure that made the entire capture worth approximately $3.5 million.observer.com
