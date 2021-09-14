Taco Bell is Testing a Taco-a-Day Subscription Program
If so, what’s wrong with you? you can now get a heavily discounted daily taco if you happen to live in an area where Taco Bell is trialing a new Taco Lover’s Pass. The pass, according to QSR Magazine, is available in select Arizona markets through November 24th. Subscribers, who will pay $5 to $10 depending on location, can choose from seven tacos: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.thespoon.tech
