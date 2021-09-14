CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell is Testing a Taco-a-Day Subscription Program

By Michael Wolf
If so, what’s wrong with you? you can now get a heavily discounted daily taco if you happen to live in an area where Taco Bell is trialing a new Taco Lover’s Pass. The pass, according to QSR Magazine, is available in select Arizona markets through November 24th. Subscribers, who will pay $5 to $10 depending on location, can choose from seven tacos: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution.

