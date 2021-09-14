Apple Patches Up Devices In Response To The Exposure Of Yet Another NSO Group Exploit

Apple on Monday issued an emergency patch for a software vulnerability that researchers say was used to deliver spyware via iMessage to the mobile phones of activists. It's an exploit-and-patch pattern that has repeated itself with vulnerable people often in the crosshairs. While software flaws can't be completely eliminated from iMessage and iOS, a few changes to iMessage could make it safer overall for high-risk individuals, according to Patrick Wardle, an Apple security expert.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO