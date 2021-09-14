Apple Patches Up Devices In Response To The Exposure Of Yet Another NSO Group Exploit
From the soon-they-will-make-a-board-with-a-nail-so-big-it-will-destroy-them-all dept. Israeli digital arms merchant NSO Group continues to sell its malware to a wide variety of governments. The governments it sells to, which includes a bunch of notorious human rights abusers, continue to use these exploits to target dissidents, activists, journalists, religious leaders, and political opponents. And the manufacturers of the devices exploited by governments to harm people these governments don't like (NSO says "criminals and terrorists," long-term customers say "eh, whoever") continue to patch things up so these exploits no longer work.www.techdirt.com
Comments / 0