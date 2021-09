With election day less than a week away, California voters weighing whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom are already hitting the polls or returning their absentee ballots. Voters have until the night of Sept. 14 to make their choice. They can do so in person at a polling place/vote center, or they can return their ballot — all active, registered voters in the state were sent one last month — by mail or via a drop box location.

