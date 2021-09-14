CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Executioners,' 'Reapers,' and 'Banditos': Gangs of Sheriff's Deputies Are Wreaking Havoc in L.A.

By Tim Dickinson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least four “secret cliques or gangs” of sheriff’s deputies — with names like the Banditos and the Executioners — continue to operate and recruit within the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, despite recent reforms intended to ban them. The persistence of illicit factions is described in a new report commissioned by L.A. County that rebukes a department that “either can’t or won’t” manage a problem that is undermining the legitimacy of the law enforcement agency, and has cost local taxpayers tens of millions of dollars to settle claims of recklessness, violence, and harassment.

