iPhone 13 and 13 Mini announced with new colors, bigger battery, OLED display and more

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re all about Android here at XDA, but Apple’s iPhones are hugely influential across the entire smartphone landscape. After months of speculation about specifications, pricing, and even what Apple might call this year’s flagship series (some thought the company might go with iPhone 12S), the iPhone 13 series is finally here. It brings with it an upgraded chipset, and better cameras, and OLED support. There aren’t any major upgrades to speak of here, as the new iPhones are an iterative improvement over last year’s iPhone 12 series.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

