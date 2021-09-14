Aventri to Launch Solution for Small Events

As the pandemic marches on, audiences are doubling down on streaming and still very hungry for their favorite genres of entertainment. At Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank from Sept. 22-23, industry experts will break down the impact of the continuing pandemic and other forces on viewing habits and content creation online. Entertainment executives, creative talent and others will come together for two days to discuss strategies and developments that are creating new opportunities for film, TV, music, video games and other entertainment areas. Over the past year and a half, many streamers have seen their audiences change in...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO