CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Aventri to Launch Solution for Small Events

By Donna M. Airoldi
businesstravelnews.com
 9 days ago

Event management software company Aventri plans to launch for clients a solution for small, less complex meetings and events on Sept. 30, the company announced. Dubbed Express Events, the solution—which will not be sold as a standalone product—uses templates to help planners create an event within five clicks, according to Aventri. The templates are designed for different event types, and planners select a theme and provide event details. Express Events then produces elements including invitations, registration forms, emails and landing pages. The organizer does not have to upload images, design color palettes, compose emails or deal with merge codes, according to the company.

www.businesstravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit Grapples With Digital Strategies

As the pandemic marches on, audiences are doubling down on streaming and still very hungry for their favorite genres of entertainment. At Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank from Sept. 22-23, industry experts will break down the impact of the continuing pandemic and other forces on viewing habits and content creation online. Entertainment executives, creative talent and others will come together for two days to discuss strategies and developments that are creating new opportunities for film, TV, music, video games and other entertainment areas. Over the past year and a half, many streamers have seen their audiences change in...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Square Launches Integrated, Omnichannel Solutions For Businesses in France

Today Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, launches in France. Following a successful Early Access Programme, now small businesses and large enterprises across France can access Square’s innovative ecosystem with the tools they need to start, run, grow, and adapt their businesses.
BUSINESS
businesstravelnews.com

In Ripe SME Market, Corporate Traveler Rolls Out Melon

Travel management provider Corporate Traveler, the division of Flight Centre Travel Group that focuses on small and midsize enterprises, has unveiled a new travel booking and management platform. Dubbed Melon, the new system offers traveler-facing functions including a booking tool and trip management features, along with manager-targeted controls and duty-of-care...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Event Management Software#Express Events
businesstravelnews.com

Bizzabo Expands Event Leadership Team

Meetings and event tech company Bizzabo has added four additional executives to its management team, each to start with the company before the end of the month, according to a company spokesperson. The new hires join industry veteran Tim Bull, who Bizzabo added earlier this summer to head its expansion into Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
BUSINESS
austintechnologycouncil.org

LOGIX Launches SD-WAN, a SASE Solution from Versa Networks, to Offer a Secure Networking Solution to Customers

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 – LOGIX Fiber Networks (“LOGIX”), a Texas-based telecom provider of highly secure fiber-based data, voice and data center services, today announced a new collaboration with Versa Networks to offer its leading software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution to its customers. Through...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Zuora Launches New Unified Monetization Solution

Zuora, the leading cloud-based subscription management platform, has announced an all new Unified Monetization solution. As consumers increasingly prefer usership to ownership, businesses are finding new ways to turn products into the ongoing services customers are demanding. To support these new business models, for the first time, Zuora is opening up its platform beyond pure subscription businesses. The solution will enable companies to monetize their subscriptions, products, and usage-based services with one unified experience.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

CDNetworks Launches a New Live Streaming Solution

CDNetworks, the global leading CDN provider, on Monday announced the official release of its new live streaming solution – Cloud Live, designed to deliver a seamless streaming experience and make video streaming professional and efficient. Cloud Live is surely a right live streaming solution for the businesses at any scale...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
businesstravelnews.com

Lola Ceases Operations, Touts 'Next Phase'

Small-and-midsize-enterprise-focused travel management provider Lola has shuttered its services, according to a notice on its website citing "new things to come" for the company, which less than three years ago made a major splash by inking an exclusive partnership with American Express Global Business Travel. With Lola ceasing operations, at...
ECONOMY
benitolink.com

California launches portal connecting small businesses to resources

Information provided by the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County. The California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business Economic Development (GO-Biz), announced the launch of calosba.ca.gov – a dedicated California Small Business Portal that connects California’s small business community with critical resources available through the state-funded small business technical assistance program and other state resources.
CALIFORNIA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

AdAdapted Launches Mobile Shopping List and Digital Cart Ad Solution

Shopping list marketing and insights platform AdAdapted is helping retailers and brands get right to their consumers with a new on-demand mobile shopping list and digital cart advertising solution called AdAdapted Direct. Through this solution, targeted mobile ads are delivered to millions of users of the platform’s existing shopping list app.
CELL PHONES
businesstravelnews.com

American Invests in Gates' Consortium to Speed Up Green Tech

American Airlines is investing $100 million as one of the anchor partners for Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, which aims to accelerate clean energy technologies. Founded by Gates in 2015, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a cooperation of businesses, governments and private philanthropy to reduce the "green premium," the more expensive costs associated with using technology and processes that help reduce carbon production as opposed to traditional fossil-fuel-emitting methods. That includes development of sustainable aviation fuel, which currently is much more expensive to produce than standard fuel.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Fobi Launches Connected Retail Commerce Solution At Industry’s Premier Event For Convenience, Grocers and CPG Brands

Fobi CEO Rob Anson and Senior Vice President of Business Development Mike Canevaro to launch new Personalized Digital Receipt Marketing Solution at GroceryShop to be held September 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fobi AI Inc, a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation...
RETAIL
HPCwire

CoolIT Systems Launches New High-Density Server Solution with Gigabyte

CALGARY, Alberta, Canada, Sept. 16, 2021 — CoolIT Systems Inc., a global leader in modular, scalable data center liquid cooling technology, has announced a joint product launch with GIGABYTE Technology, an industry leader in high-performance servers and workstations. Two high-density servers, H262-ZL0 and H262-ZL2, will be equipped with direct liquid cooling for CPUs and more from CoolIT Systems. These cooling solutions are a result of the increasing TDP of modern CPUs, including the 280W versions of AMD EPYC 7003 processors. These hyperconverged servers with four nodes will meet the needs of HPC, HCI, in-memory computing, and scientific research.
COMPUTERS
MySanAntonio

TrueAccord Launches Retain, a Digital-First Solution for Early-Stage Collections

LENEXA, Kan. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. TrueAccord Corporation, which offers intelligent digital recovery and communication products and services, today launched Retain, a new, client-branded product that addresses early-stage collection challenges for lenders and other organizations with customers with past-due delinquent accounts. Using the company’s patented, machine learning-based and self-optimizing decision engine, Retain uses engagement data from individual interactions to optimize the consumer experience while increasing recovery for clients. The client-branded product enables clients to improve collections, maintain customer relationships, and offer solutions to their customers that improve financial fitness.
ECONOMY
tvtechnology.com

Ampersand Launches Its Total TV Measurement Solution

NEW YORK—Ampersand has announced the availability of its Total TV Measurement solution for advertisers and agencies. The solution offers brands as well as local advertisers the ability to unify and consolidate the measurement of audience-based media delivery across all of their TV investment channels – including network, spot and addressable–and carry out campaigns across Ampersand's full footprint of multiscreen TV supply, the company said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefastmode.com

BT Wholesale Launches Digital Voice and Broadband Solutions

BT Wholesale this week announced a new suite of digital solutions for channel partners to support their small business customers as they transition to a digital future. WHC Express and Broadband One delivers a powerful combination for small businesses, with access to a digital phone line, powered by ultrafast full-fibre broadband speeds to stay connected anytime, anywhere. With WHC Express, channel partners can now offer a new digital phone line for their small business customers that will deliver digital calls over a broadband network, and will replace the analogue phone services which will be retired by 2025.
SMALL BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

TrueLayer launches instant refunds and withdrawals solution

UK-based TrueLayer, a European Open Banking platform, has announced the launch of Payouts, a new solution to tackle the issues of slow withdrawals and refunds. Payouts is already being used by TrueLayer clients, including the UK's online car retailer, Cazoo, to instantly pay customers when they sell their car via the platform. TrueLayer has tackled the issue of fragmented and slow payout processes by combining Open Banking verification and fast payment rails to help customers get paid to the right account, right away.
TECHNOLOGY
businesstravelnews.com

BCD Debuts New Payment, Spend Management Platform

BCD Travel has launched a new corporate travel and expense platform designed to create what the travel management giant described as a "frictionless digital payment experience from trip booking and payment through reconciliation." Available now to clients as an add-on subscription, the new BCD Pay is a suite of solutions...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy