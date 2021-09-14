CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19043.1237 – here’s what’s new

By Rich Woods
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the second Tuesday of the month, and you know what that means. It’s Patch Tuesday, so if it’s made by Microsoft and it’s supported, it’s getting an update today. For most Windows 10 users, that includes versions 2004, 20H2, and 21H1, although Windows Insiders that are testing 21H2 will get the same update. That’s because all of these versions of the OS are really the same bits, just separated by an enablement package.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
maketecheasier.com

Microsoft’s Default Apps Lead to Windows 11 Unresponsiveness

New software is always fun – until issues are found. This is what happened with Windows 11, the new OS that isn’t available yet other than through the Windows Insider program. A recent build of Windows 11 became unresponsive for users, and it was discovered that ads for Microsoft’s default apps were the problem.
COMPUTERS
thurrott.com

Analysis: Microsoft’s Windows 11 Performance Claims (Premium)

Yes, Windows 11 seems like it's just Windows 10 with a refreshed UI. But Microsoft is also making changes under the hood. And in a video that it just posted, the software giant explains why those less visible updates will result in a more performant version of Windows. Naturally, I’m wondering why these changes aren’t coming to the 1.3 billion people currently stuck using Windows 10, a system that is otherwise identical to Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft: Windows 11 is designed to get the best out of hardware, here's how

We already know that Intel's upcoming 12th Gen Alder Lake processors are optimized to work really nicely with Microsoft's Windows 11 OS. A little taste of that from early testing of somewhat similar hardware definitely showed some sort of improvement, although the gains could be higher with Alder Lake due to Intel's new Thread Director technology.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Powershell#Windows Os#Windows Update#Os#Kb5005565 Fixes Addresses#Powershell#Enterprise And Education
Eurogamer.net

Master Chief blows up a Banshee in Microsoft's Windows 11 advert

Windows 11 and its centre-aligned start menu are almost upon us, and so Microsoft is cranking its adverts into gear. The latest recruit in the big marketing push: Master Chief. The video below leans pretty heavily on Xbox Game Pass and the upcoming Halo Infinite. A woman explores Windows 11,...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Windows 10 download: You can still get Microsoft's operating system free, before Windows 11 arrives

If you've been holding out on upgrading to Windows 10, now is the time. Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 more than a year ago, and it wants holdouts to upgrade to Windows 10 to keep devices running securely and smoothly -- particularly before Windows 11 starts rolling out this October. Windows 11 will only be available as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. Anyone on older operating systems will have to pay for the upgrade. (Here's how you'll download Windows 11 when it's available and how to check if your computer will be compatible with the new operating system. Plus, here's everything you need to know about transitioning from Windows 10 to Windows 11.)
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

New Microsoft Windows 11 Spot Includes a Guest Appearance by Halo’s Master Chief

Sure, this new Microsoft Windows 11 commercial might be showcasing its Xbox Game Pass and the upcoming Halo Infinite more so than the operating system, but it’s definitely worth a watch.It begins with a woman exploring Windows 11 and then pressing a Game Pass icon before being teleported to a desert of sorts where Halo’s Master Chief pulls up in a Warthog to take on a Covenant Banshee, ready to blow things up. Read more for the video and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
SlashGear

Android 12 Beta 5 released: Here’s what’s left

Google released Android 12 Beta 5 today as the final Beta release for this generation of Android. This software is the final build before Android 12 will be released to the public, starting with the Google Pixel 5a and Google Pixel 6. This version of Android includes a collection of behavior changes for the operating system and apps of all sorts.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Microsoft's latest ad for Windows 11 touts new features with a pinch of Halo

Windows 11 is just around the corner, and while the OS is still under active development, Microsoft has now revealed a new promotional videos highlighting the features and capabilities of the OS. We have been taking a closer look at some of Windows 11's offerings and it appears that the Redmond tech giant is eager to emphasize the same with its new ad for the OS.
SOFTWARE
Ghacks Technology News

Firefox 92.0 release: here is what is new and changed

Firefox 92.0 Stable's release date is September 7, 2021. The new Stable version of the Firefox web browser is a stability and security release for the most part, but it does include new features as well. Last month, Mozilla released Firefox 91.0, a new base for the Extended Support Release...
TECHNOLOGY
wmleader.com

Mozilla has defeated Microsoft’s default browser protections in Windows

Mozilla has quietly made it easier to switch to Firefox on Windows recently. While Microsoft offers a method to switch default browsers on Windows 10, it’s more cumbersome than the simple one-click process to switch to Edge. This one-click process isn’t officially available for anyone other than Microsoft, and Mozilla appears to have grown tired of the situation.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

It’s Patch Tuesday: Microsoft release KB5005565 for Windows 10 to address PowerShell bug

It’s Patch Tuesday and today Microsoft released KB5005565 for Windows 10 versions 21H2, 21H1, 20H2, or 2004, taking the operating systems to 19044.1237, 19043.1237, 19042.1237, or 19041.1237 respectively. The update addresses the following PowerShell issue:. Addresses an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This...
SOFTWARE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Windows 11 on Microsoft’s ARM Macs supposedly without support

When using Windows on Macs with an Apple chip, question marks remain: The use of the special ARM version of Windows 11 on Apple’s new M1 Macs is ‘not a supported scenario’, says a Microsoft spokesman for The Register quoted. Further details and an independent confirmation of the statement by Microsoft are not yet available.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

What's new for developers in Windows 11

1.For the first time ever, Microsoft will now support Android apps and let users download them on the PCs. 11 users run their favourite Android mobile games and apps on PCs through the Amazon Appstore. 2. Microsoft has redesigned Stores to make it easier to search for and discover new...
SOFTWARE
windowslatest.com

Windows 10 KB5005565 (Build 19043.1237) released with major fixes

September Patch Tuesday update is now available for Windows 10 21H2, v20H2, and v2004. Today’s patch comes with several security bug fixes and general quality improvements for all supported versions. Microsoft has also published direct download links for Windows 10 KB5005565 offline installers. KB5005565 is a mandatory security patch part...
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Download: iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 Released, Here’s What is New

Apple has just released iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 for both iPhone and iPad. Here is everything that is new in this update. You Can Now Download iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 with Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements. We are just a day away from Apple’s big iPhone 13 event...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy