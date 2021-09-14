Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19043.1237 – here’s what’s new
It’s the second Tuesday of the month, and you know what that means. It’s Patch Tuesday, so if it’s made by Microsoft and it’s supported, it’s getting an update today. For most Windows 10 users, that includes versions 2004, 20H2, and 21H1, although Windows Insiders that are testing 21H2 will get the same update. That’s because all of these versions of the OS are really the same bits, just separated by an enablement package.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0