CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These fridge-free, no-needle vaccines could be ready for the next pandemic

By Kristin Toussaint
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been mired in logistical challenges. Millions of doses have gone to waste, some spoiling after being left unrefrigerated for too long, some expiring before they could physically get to those in need. Most of the vaccines need to be kept at incredibly low temperatures, requiring a cold chain for distribution, a tricky feat when the vaccine needs to access remote areas or regions without electricity. Even with the vaccines in place, you still need people to put those shots in arms, and to come back and do it all again for the second dose.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

We are reinventing the toilet to prevent the next pandemic

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The global pandemic has spotlighted deep and devastating health inequities that plague our planet. It has also highlighted the power of international collaboration to address the world’s most urgent challenges. Close to half the world’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ucsd#Covid
KCCI.com

New no-needle COVID-19 vaccine undergoing testing

CINCINNATI — A new, no-needle approach to COVID-19 vaccines is being tested by researchers who are hoping it acts like a virus watchdog in the area where COVID-19 attacks. "It could be a very, very innovative and new type of vaccine. So, we’re really hopeful of how this could help us with the pandemic," said Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Dr. Paul Spearman.
CINCINNATI, IA
ucsd.edu

These Fridge-Free COVID-19 Vaccines Are Grown in Plants and Bacteria

Nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego have developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates that can take the heat. Their key ingredients? Viruses from plants or bacteria. The new fridge-free COVID-19 vaccines are still in the early stage of development. In mice, the vaccine candidates triggered high production of neutralizing antibodies...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Covid vaccine for ages 5-11 could be ready for fall, early winter: reports

The former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Pfizer board member said Sunday that a covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as Halloween. Appearing on CBS News “Face the Nation,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, said that Pfizer expects to have...
KIDS
FOX Carolina

COVID vaccine could be ready for children by Halloween

(WFSB) - As COVID-19 cases become more and more common in children, doctors and experts are working to get a vaccine for them. They said one could be ready in just a few weeks. Health experts said if everything goes as planned, there could be a vaccine authorized for children...
KIDS
wglt.org

Sound Health: Fear Of Needles Hurts COVID Vaccination Rates

A reason rarely given in surveys for COVID vaccine hesitancy could be why millions of Americans still are not vaccinated. It's something called trypanophobia, or fear of needles. The National Library of Medicine published a study that shows 1 in 6 adults avoids the flu vaccine because of that fear.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Medscape News

Biden Vaccine Mandate Rule Could Be Ready Within Weeks

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Sept. 10, 2021 — The White House filled in more details Friday of its newly announced plans to blunt the impact of COVID-19 in the U.S. The emergency rule ordering large employers to require COVID-19 vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Non-Viral COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Candidate Effective at Preventing Disease Transmission

Non-viral vaccine elicits immunity in respiratory tract. Breathe in, breathe out. That’s how easy it is for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to enter your nose. And though remarkable progress has been made in developing intramuscular vaccines against SARS-CoV- 2, such as the readily available Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, nothing yet – like a nasal vaccine – has been approved to provide mucosal immunity in the nose, the first barrier against the virus before it travels down to the lungs.
SCIENCE
Eyewitness News

Video: Vaccines could be approved for kids next month

Vaccines could be approved for children by Halloween, experts say. As COVID-19 cases become more and more common in children, doctors and experts are working to get a vaccine for them.
KIDS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy