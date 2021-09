DENVER (CBS4) – Red Rocks Amphitheater is a one-of-a-kind venue and now has a ticket-reading system that is the first of its kind. Instead of paper or electronic tickets, palms are now proof enough at AXS events there, to the concertgoers who choose to use the new platform. “They present the palm over the Amazon One device and the AXS mobile ID and the palm are then synched together,” Blaine Legere said. (credit: CBS) Legere is the Senior Vice President of strategy for the ticketing company. He says they’ve been working with Amazon for months to get the product ready for its Denver...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO