NFL Insider gives hot take on a former Tiger

By Staff Reports
 7 days ago

An NFL Insider is high on a former Clemson star following Week 1 of the NFL season.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates responded to a post on Twitter asking for Week 1 NFL hot takes and tweeted, “Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons looks like the most improved player in the league.”

“He looked like Clemson Isaiah Simmons, flying around the field making plays with 9 tackles and an INT,” Yates added.

Simmons, fellow Clemson product DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals defeated the Tennessee Titans, 38-13, on Sunday.

Simmons, a first-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 8 overall), completed his rookie campaign last year with 50 total tackles (39 solo), two sacks, two passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
