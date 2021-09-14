NFL Insider gives hot take on a former Tiger

An NFL Insider is high on a former Clemson star following Week 1 of the NFL season.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates responded to a post on Twitter asking for Week 1 NFL hot takes and tweeted, “Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons looks like the most improved player in the league.”

“He looked like Clemson Isaiah Simmons, flying around the field making plays with 9 tackles and an INT,” Yates added.

Simmons, fellow Clemson product DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals defeated the Tennessee Titans, 38-13, on Sunday.

Simmons, a first-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 8 overall), completed his rookie campaign last year with 50 total tackles (39 solo), two sacks, two passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

