Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

Manchester United will look to put the disappointment of their opening Champions League defeat behind them as they visit West Ham.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were stunned by Young Boys in Bern as their European campaign got off to a poor start.Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half of that encounter but will be available as Manchester United bid to continue their unbeaten league start.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEWest Ham, also yet to be beaten in the Premier League, will be missing Michail Antonio after the striker was sent off at Southampton.Here’s all the information you need...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO