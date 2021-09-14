CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

It took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring against Swiss team Young Boys.

Manchester United’s defender has no qualms about sharing playing time with the summer signing.

Manchester United’s defender has no qualms about sharing playing time with the summer signing. Despite potentially losing minutes to former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof sees the summer arrival of Raphael Varane as a “positive.”. Manchester United fans were worried that the Swedish center-back would...
Is West Ham vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put the disappointment of their opening Champions League defeat behind them as they visit West Ham.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were stunned by Young Boys in Bern as their European campaign got off to a poor start.Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half of that encounter but will be available as Manchester United bid to continue their unbeaten league start.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEWest Ham, also yet to be beaten in the Premier League, will be missing Michail Antonio after the striker was sent off at Southampton.Here’s all the information you need...
Young Boys stun Manchester United at the death

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign got off to a nightmare start as Jordan Siebatcheu’s stoppage-time strike earned Young Boys a famous 2-1 victory against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 10 men in Switzerland.Three-and-a-half months on from losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties, the Red Devils were on course to return to continental action with a straightforward win after Cristiano Ronaldo’s early opener.The Portuguese’s 135th Champions League goal came as the returning forward equalled Iker Casillas’ appearance record in the competition, but the 36-year-old will want to forget his 177th match.Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s 35th minute sending off for a rash challenge...
Manchester United’s Phil Jones responds to Rio Ferdinand’s ‘waste of time’ comments after injury woes

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has responded to ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand’s remarks about him being a “waste of time” at the club.The 29-year-old, who turned out for the under-23s side on Saturday, has not played for the first team since January 2020 due to serious injury problems.And last month Ferdinand hit out at Jones by calling for him to leave Old Trafford as he was taking up a place in the squad that could be used for a young player coming through.Jones, who played alongside Ferdinand at United, has now given his take on the comments.Speaking to The Times, he...
Manchester United’s crucial late winner masks familiar flaws in title credentials

“It’s always the outcome that decides the headline that we’ll see,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday.And so Jesse Lingard’s sublime winner, followed by David de Gea’s strong penalty save from Mark Noble in the dramatic dying embers at London Stadium, ensures it’s all Glory Glory Man United.Enter the gushing over not the player who produced the decisive goal at a pivotal moment, nor the one who significantly prevented one with his first spot-kick save since 2016.Cristiano Ronaldo, who – of course, of course! – continued his habit of sticking the round thing in the rectangular thing will attract the...
Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
