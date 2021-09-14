CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

If you're stumped for gift ideas, these hand-painted compilation portraits are a no-brainer

By Maria Cassano
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to gifts, the more personalized the better. Yes, that includes monogrammed towels and homemade photo albums — but if you're truly looking to wow someone this holiday season, we have a foolproof solution: a custom hand-painted portrait from Paint Your Life. This website connects customers with real artists, so you can work with them to turn a favorite photo into an oil portrait that the recipient will cherish forever.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

These four words are helping spread vaccine misinformation

(CNN) — Four little words — "do your own research" — are hurting the US pandemic response, CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. And it is having real consequences as personalities from Nicki Minaj to Sean Hannity continue to promote the idea. Minaj helped raise...
PHARMACEUTICALS
openculture.com

A Restored Vermeer Painting Reveals a Portrait of a Cupid Hidden for Over 350 Years

Botched art restorations make good headlines, but rarely are we asked to consider if a posthumous change to a great master’s work represents an improvement. And yet, when images of a restored Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window by Jan Vermeer circulated recently, the world had the chance to compare the restored original painting, at the left, with an unknown painter’s revision, long thought to be Vermeer’s work. (Click here to view the paintings side by side in a larger format.) Several people announced that they preferred the doctored painting on the right, first attributed to Vermeer in 1880 (and previously attributed to Dutch masters Rembrandt and Hals).
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portraits#Design#Stumped#Pets#The Paint Your Life#Charcoa L#Paint Your Life After#Cnn Com
KITV.com

Local-born artist paints portrait of late Congresswoman Patsy T. Mink

A portrait of the late Congresswoman Patsy Mink now marks a wall at an Oregon housing development. The artist -- Anisa Asakawa, was born in Hawaii. She's part of a group chosen to create works of artwork of leaders from diverse backgrounds that fostered a sense of belonging. Asakawa says...
VISUAL ART
Santafe New Mexican.com

Kindred spirits: Erin Currier paints a global face on portraits of exemplary figures

The two Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian sisters, Antonina Shevchenko and Valentina Shevchenko, strike confident poses. Decked out in form-hugging athletic wear that shows off their muscular midriffs, they seem ready for the arena. Fierce competitors in the flyweight division of the UFC, these Muay Thai fighters and mixed martial artists bear welcoming smiles in artist Erin Currier’s mixed-media portrait, Las Hermanas Shevchenko (2021). But their eyes glimmer with ferocious intelligence.
SANTA FE, NM
t2conline.com

Architectural Artist, Leisa Collins, Combats the Ravages of Time by Painting Portraits of Historic Homes Before These Houses Are Lost Forever

Alarmed that hundreds of historic homes and buildings are being torn down in the United States every week, architectural artist Leisa Collins embarked on a decade-long mission to honor the beauty and legacy of American architecture with her paintbrush. She traveled to all fifty states — and the District of Columbia — capturing these invaluable structures on canvas and collecting their stories before they could be lost to the wrecking ball or the ravages of time.
VISUAL ART
mymodernmet.com

15 Creative Face Paint Ideas for Kids That You Can Recreate

For kids, birthday parties and special events become much more exciting when arts and crafts are involved. And one of the best and most photogenic among them is face painting. With just a couple of colors and a brush, you can decorate your child's face with imaginative designs like butterflies, flowers, and animals.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
arcamax.com

Preview: The idea of ‘Lost in Random’ sprouted from a painting

Zonk Games’ ‘Nightmare before Christmas’-inspired game harnesses the team’s creativity for maximum effect. Zoink Games just finished “Ghost Giant” and the team was ready for a new project. Coming off a bright and cheery VR game, creative director Olov Redmalm wanted to explore a different subject — a dark fairy tale. They tested out ideas, but it wasn’t until he saw a certain painting that everything crystalized.
VIDEO GAMES
ksl.com

Hand-Painted Finial Nativity: Get started now on this stunning Christmas craft

You will pass down this finial nativity for years to come. We spotted this project last year, and now that you have ample time to pull it off, it’s time to get painting! A nativity made from finials will be a unique piece in your Christmas decor, and, will become an heirloom passed down for generations. Take your time, get started now, and display this set in all its glory come December.
LIFESTYLE
Creative Bloq

Paint with Photoshop – create a beautiful digital art portrait

Experimenting with how to paint with Photoshop has always been a mission for illustrator Ayran Oberto. The idea for the artwork here is to paint a female portrait but with a sense of randomness; one that embraces mistakes. Oberto's lines, which he admits are "always flawed", tend to produce features the artist considers particularly attractive: thick lips, large eyes with long eyelashes, small pointed noses and hair that flows in all directions.
VISUAL ART
townandcountrymag.com

24 Gift Ideas for the TV Lover in Your Life

Have a pop culture buff on your shopping list this holiday season? Whether they're fans of newer shows like Ted Lasso, Schitt's Creek, and Bridgerton, old favorites like The Office, Friends, and Downton Abbey, or simply the "Netflix and Chill" lifestyle, here are ideas for every TV lover in your life.
TV SHOWS
Allure

40 Halloween Face Paint Ideas to Inspire Your Next Costume

Halloween is creeping up on us, but don't be spooked if you haven't figured out a costume yet. These face paint ideas will take your Hallow's Eve game to the next level. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
MAKEUP
CNN

CNN

655K+
Followers
99K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy