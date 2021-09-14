CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going AWOL in Kennebunkport, a St. Maarten getaway, and a luxe hotel that honors women

By Necee Regis Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts-based boutique hotel company Lark Hotels has added another property to its unique portfolio of 20 (and growing) offerings. The newly-opened AWOL Kennebunkport, formerly the Maine Stay Inn, offers a relaxed modern approach to Maine accommodations. Located at 34 Maine St., a short walk from Kennebunkport’s village green and vibrant Dock Square, the retreat features the historic Captain Walker house with six main building suites and 11 newly-built cabin suites designed to accentuate the Maine woods’ natural beauty with a color palette of sandy neutrals, grassy earth tones, and white and gray accents. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, bicycles and beach chairs for guest use, king beds with plush bedding and fine linens, and more. Rates from $319. 207-967-2117, www.larkhotels.com/hotel/awol-kennebunkport.

