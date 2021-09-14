Georgia Southern’s College of Engineering and Computing Programs Receive Reaccreditation

Georgia Southern University’s long-term commitment to veteran student success has a boost thanks to a U.S. Department of Education grant. The grant, totaling almost $459,000, is to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) on all three of Georgia Southern University’s campuses, located in Savannah, Statesboro and Hinesville. The CEVSS goal is to increase enrollment and retention of the University’s veteran students. The awarded amount will be paid out over three years.

