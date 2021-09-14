Georgia Southern’s College of Engineering and Computing Programs Receive Reaccreditation
Three bachelor’s programs in Georgia Southern University’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing have recently received reaccreditation status. The Bachelor of Science in Construction degree program received reaccreditation from the American Council for Construction Education. David Scott, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Civil Engineering and Construction, and David Williams, associate dean for students and curriculum, co-chaired the accreditation team.allongeorgia.com
Comments / 0