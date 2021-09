Manchester City may not have won the Champions League during their period of domestic dominance over the past decade, but they are without a doubt now a European powerhouse.The English champions have progressed from the group stage of Europe’s premier competition in each of the last eight campaigns, a run which stretches back to the 2012-13 season.However, they have been handed a very tough group this time around, with Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig (tonight’s opponents) and Club Brugge also vying for the top two spots in Group A.Pep Guardiola has never exited the Champions League group stages as a manager...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO