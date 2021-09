When I saw that the eighth and final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” had begun airing, I was shocked that no one was talking about it. Though it had previously been one of the most popular sitcoms on air, having become famous for its diverse star-studded cast and non-offensive humor, I hadn’t heard anything about the final season until two weeks after it started airing. At the same time, I wasn’t surprised given how public opinion about police has rightfully undergone a massive negative shift since the beginning of the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests in May 2020. When B99’s final season began airing without any fanfare, what we all already knew had become official: the show was going out not with a bang, but with a peep.

