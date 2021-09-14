FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ Misunderstands Its Leading Man

A decade ago, when Eliza Clark read Y: The Last Man for the first time, she kept thinking about how she would adapt it for television. “It combined so many things that I loved,” she tells The The Madison Leader Gazette. The story takes place after a mysterious event that kills off everyone with a Y chromosome, with the exception of a man named Yorrick (and his monkey). She describes it as “such an interesting look at identity.” At the time, she was working as a writer’s assistant, so it was mostly a dream. But 10 years later — after a few stops working on shows like The Killing and Rubicon — Clark got the chance to lead FX’s live-action version of Y: The Last Man. It was an opportunity not only to adapt a series she loved, but to update it for modern audiences.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO