TV Series

FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ Misunderstands Its Leading Man

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been waiting for a stellar Y: The Last Man adaptation for over 15 years. That’s how long I’ve been a fan of Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s idiosyncratic post-apocalyptic tale. I was in love with Vaughn’s irreverently dark wit and masterful plot construction and Guerra’s beautifully human art. I was fascinated by the series’s sprawling look at women driven to adapt in a landscape suddenly devoid of men. Most of all, I adored the bond forged between the intrepid Agent 355 and her charge, the titular “last man,” Yorick Brown.

