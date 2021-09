Boeing is currently building a pair of customized Boeing 747-200Bs in Texas that are scheduled to become the next Air Force One jets in 2025. According to a news report by The Wall Street Journal, two empty mini tequila bottles were found on the fuselage of one of the future Air Force One jets. Alcohol bottles near the assembly area of an aircraft is a red flag, but we are talking about the Air Force One, which makes it extremely worrisome. It goes without saying that the Air Force One jet that flies the President of the US is one of the most sophisticated and secretive aircraft in the world. All the Boeing employees working on the pair of jets have security clearance from the secret service due to the sensitive nature of the project.

