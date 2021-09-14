CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatever Happened to Aimee Teegarden?

By Tom Foster
Cover picture for the articleIt’s usually kind of fun to see where one’s favorite actors end up after a while, especially when they’re remembered for certain roles that helped to advance their careers in such a big way. There might be a bit of an argument when it comes to which role really set Aimee Teegarden on her path, but three years before she started up the character of Julie Taylor on Friday Night Lights, Aimee was already gaining a bit of a head start on a career that’s been successful for the most part. She hasn’t been the biggest thing going in show business at all times, but she has been someone that a lot of people can recognize once they see her and hear her name. The funny thing about Aimee is that she’s actually kind of like her on-screen character July in that she’s a vegan, but as far as other similarities go it’s kind of hard to tell. She does sound like a very idealistic young woman that doesn’t hold well with cliques and does her own thing, so once again, it feels as though she played herself most of the time on Friday Night Lights.

