For most people, when the leaves on the trees start to change and the air has that crisp feeling in the morning you know fall is here and winter is right around the corner. For the people in Averill Park, West Sand Lake, and everyone on Burden Lake the sign that fall is here is the announcement of the date that Kay's Famous Pizza is closing for the season. This year, October 8th will be their last day making their amazing pizza for 2021.

AVERILL PARK, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO