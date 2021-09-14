Hatchie Returns with the Romantic, Shoegazey Dream “This Enchanted”

From the singles we’ve heard so far, Montreal native Cedric Noel’s new album Hang Time spans the distance from the minimal, near-ambient folk of opener “Comuu” to the pounding yet equally lush “Nighttime (Skin),” which both boast the songwriter’s soft-yet-prominent vocals. With the third single, “Allies,” Noel teases a sense of mounting intensity to the tail end of the album which ultimately bursts in a cacophony of instruments. “I had been trying to write a song like this for a good while,” Noel explains. “There were a ton of versions of songs about the same subject matter that I scrapped before I arrived at this one. Like most of my songs, this one just fell out one day in a matter of minutes. It felt honest and true to me, so I kept it. For some reason I wanted some kind of cacophony for the ending. Once I added it, the song felt finished.”

