Hatchie Returns with the Romantic, Shoegazey Dream “This Enchanted”
Harriette Pilbeam first presented herself as Hatchie—delivering dreamy, ’90s-indebted pop music to us—in 2018 with her debut EP Sugar & Spice. Since then, she’s progressed into other shadowy or noisier parts of that era and found a balance on her 2019 debut album Keepsake. Today, she’s returned with her first music since, along with the announcement that she’s signed to Secretly Canadian. The single “This Enchanted” combines early-’90s synthpop and shoegaze, somewhere between Electronic and Slowdive. Its chorus is a burst of fuzz while a grooving bass line cuts straight through. Hatchie sings about staying in the greener parts of a complicated love: “Next time I should learn to just let go / But then you take some more and lie.”floodmagazine.com
