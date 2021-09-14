Excellence of UMaine, UMaine Machias highlighted in 2022 annual college guides

The University of Maine and its regional campus, the University of Maine at Machias, are cited among the best in the country by multiple annual college guides for 2022. Out this week are the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges rankings, with UMaine earning multiple recognitions: National Universities — those offering a full range of undergraduate majors, and master’s and doctoral programs, and producing groundbreaking research; Top Performers on Social Mobility — advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants; and Top Public Schools.