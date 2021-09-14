Longest AV Shuttle Route in North America Launches in Canada

PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 – PSB Speakers, long renowned for excellence in loudspeaker design, announced their new flagship Synchrony Series consisting of the T600 Tower Speakers (US$7,999/pair MSRP), and the B600 Bookshelf Speakers (US$2,499/pair MSRP). Previous generations of Synchrony speakers have been acknowledged worldwide for their consistency, outstanding performance, and excellent value. This latest generation is no exception, continuing PSB Speakers’ legacy of balancing scientific principles and honest acoustic design. Both models are offered in a choice of Satin Walnut Veneer and High Gloss Black finishes. Pre-orders begin September 1st, with product availability and delivery commencing September 16, 2021. North America only at present.

