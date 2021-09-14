Longest AV Shuttle Route in North America Launches in Canada
A Canadian town is set to launch the country’s longest autonomous shuttle route, another step to edge the self-driving vehicles into public transit settings. Whitby, a township near Toronto, has launched a 6-kilometer (roughly 3.7 miles) AV shuttle route along its waterfront, making the route the longest in North America. Known as the Whitby Autonomous Vehicle Electric (WAVE), the pilot project has entered its testing phase, and will begin service with transit riders later this year.www.govtech.com
