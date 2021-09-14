CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Longest AV Shuttle Route in North America Launches in Canada

By Skip Descant
Government Technology
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian town is set to launch the country’s longest autonomous shuttle route, another step to edge the self-driving vehicles into public transit settings. Whitby, a township near Toronto, has launched a 6-kilometer (roughly 3.7 miles) AV shuttle route along its waterfront, making the route the longest in North America. Known as the Whitby Autonomous Vehicle Electric (WAVE), the pilot project has entered its testing phase, and will begin service with transit riders later this year.

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefabricator.com

HGG names GM for North America

HGG Profiling Equipment, a supplier of pipe cutting machines, robotic profile cutting lines, and associated cutting equipment, has named Gerrit Teunissen as general manager for its North American operations. He has served previously as HGG sales manager for Kaltenbach GmbH and HGG Profiling Equipment in Australia and New Zealand, as...
BUSINESS
breakingtravelnews.com

APT launches new Canada programme for 2022

With Canada reopening its international borders to vaccinated travellers, APT is helping agents to capitalise on pent up demand for the destination with the timely launch of its 2022 Canada & Alaska programme. The collection has been consolidated to comprise the brand’s most popular luxury and essential tours, and offers...
LIFESTYLE
Twice

PSB Launches Flagship Synchrony Series in North America

PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 – PSB Speakers, long renowned for excellence in loudspeaker design, announced their new flagship Synchrony Series consisting of the T600 Tower Speakers (US$7,999/pair MSRP), and the B600 Bookshelf Speakers (US$2,499/pair MSRP). Previous generations of Synchrony speakers have been acknowledged worldwide for their consistency, outstanding performance, and excellent value. This latest generation is no exception, continuing PSB Speakers’ legacy of balancing scientific principles and honest acoustic design. Both models are offered in a choice of Satin Walnut Veneer and High Gloss Black finishes. Pre-orders begin September 1st, with product availability and delivery commencing September 16, 2021. North America only at present.
ELECTRONICS
thatoregonlife.com

The 4.1 Mile Astoria-Megler Bridge is the Longest Bridge in North America

If there’s ever a sight to see on Oregon’s beautiful coast, offering beautiful views of the twinkling hills of Astoria and the majestic view of the mouth of the Columbia River, it is the Astoria-Megler Bridge. The bridge is a steel cantilever through a truss bridge and unbelievably is almost 5 miles long.
ASTORIA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#North America#Economy#Avs#Canadian#Drt#Smartcone Technologies#Nokia Canada#Metrolinx
Birmingham Star

Drought in North America could reduce meat supplies

Canadian rancher Dianne Riding strode across her brown pasture near Lake Francis, Manitoba, as record-breaking heat and drought left her with too little grass or hay to feed her cattle. Ranchers and cattle experts stress that North American cattle production is expected to be negatively affected by such liquidations, reducing...
AGRICULTURE
thefabricator.com

LVD North America launches INNOV8 program and LVD Innovation Tour

LVD North America, Akron, N.Y., has announced its INNOV8 program to help fabricators discover new sheet metalworking products and technology. It provides in-person and virtual avenues that allow fabricators to see equipment demonstrations, learn from product experts, and discuss applications in ways that best suit the individual. Fabricators choose how, when, and to what level of detail they want to learn about fabrication technology.
ECONOMY
breakingtravelnews.com

Air Canada relaunches London-Calgary route

Air Canada has resumed passenger flights between London Heathrow and Calgary International Airport, with a three-times weekly non-stop service. The outbound service from London Heathrow to Calgary will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and the return service from Calgary to London Heathrow on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights are...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Finnair Adds More North America Routes

Finnair is increasing its service to Helsinki and Stockholm making it even easier to travel to the Nordic region from North America. Finnair will introduce direct routes from Miami International Airport (MIA), Los Angeles Airport (LAX), and New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Sweden’s Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
simpleflying.com

Canada’s Swoop Eyes Two More International Routes This Winter

This past week, Canadian low-cost carrier Swoop announced a number of new services for its upcoming winter schedule. The WestJet subsidiary hopes to fly Canadians to warmer destinations located south of the border this winter. Service to Los Cabos. On September 15th, Swoop announced the addition of non-stop service to...
WORLD
bakingbusiness.com

Nestle upbeat on operations in North America

VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — All components within Nestle SA’s North American operations — Nestle USA, Purina North America, Nestle Canada, Nestle Health Science and Nespresso — are performing well, leaving executives confident about the future of the business in the region. Growth in the region can be traced back to a...
ECONOMY
bronx.com

MTA Launches Welcome Back Campaign At The Opening Of Brand New 42 Street Shuttle

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today celebrated the completion of the new 42nd Street Shuttle that connects Times Square and Grant Central Terminal. The work is the centerpiece of the broader 42nd Street Connection Project, a series of major improvements to the highly-trafficked corridor. Despite the pandemic, the work was completed on time and on budget. It also includes a striking mosaic installation from world renowned artist Nick Cave.
TRAFFIC
bakemag.com

Chocolate Academy North America launches first edition of magazine

The North American Chocolate Academy has announced the debut of its Academy Magazine, launching Tuesday, September 14. The Chocolate Academy Chefs in Chicago and Montreal have come together to share a professional collection of recipes and step-by-step tutorials in pastry, confectionery and baking. In this first edition, the Academy Magazine explores the latest industry trends, delves into tips and tricks and introduces the latest from Barry Callebaut’s Gourmet house of brands.
RECIPES
droidgamers.com

Moonlighter Soft Launched in the Philippines and Canada

Want to play Moonlighter, 11bit’s awesome mix of a roguelite and a shop sim, on your Android device? Live in Canada or the Philippines? Then you’re in luck, because the game is available to download from the Play Store in those two places right now. Don’t live in the Philippines...
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Chipotle Launches Smoked Brisket In US, Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's (NYSE: CMG) Smoked Brisket will be available at U.S. and Canadian restaurants for a limited time. Smoked Brisket is made with Responsibly Raised beef, is smoked to tenderness, charred on the grill, and seasoned with Mexican spices, including fire-roasted jalapenos and chipotle chili peppers. The protein...
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: North America

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press in North America in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Las Vegas Herald

Else Nutrition Launches Major Education & Marketing Programs to Reach the More than 80,000 Pediatricians in North America

The company anticipates robust impact on overall business results in the coming year, behind reaching and educating these key gatekeepers, who may not yet be aware of the brand's nutritional benefits. VANCOUVER, BC, Sep 15, 2021 - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based...
EDUCATION
simpleflying.com

Revealed: The Longest Airbus A321neo Routes This Winter

The A321neo – including the LR – has 495 routes scheduled to operate this winter across the world, but that may change depending on the pandemic. Of these, some 27 are long-haul, defined as 3,000 miles or more. These involve seven airlines, led by TAP Air Portugal’s Lisbon to Belém.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

United Airlines to launch Cleveland-Bahamas route this winter

United Airlines will launch three new routes from US cities to Caribbean and Central American destinations this winter. According to United’s website, all three routes will be operated 1X-weekly on Saturdays and launch Dec. 18. The carrier will fly between Cleveland (CLE) and Nassau (NAS) in the Bahamas using Embraer...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

The World’s Longest DeHavilland Dash-8-400 Routes

Famed for high speed, strong operating performance, and operational versatility, seats for sale by the Dash-8-Q400 have totaled 759 million since 2004. Over 2,500 routes have seen the type since then, and we look into the world’s longest. Development of the Dash-8-Q400. In the 17 years to 2021, the Dash-8-Q400...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy