NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be able to keep the $5.1 million he made from his memoir on the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s ethics agency made the decision Tuesday. TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment, Nursing Home Scandals Among the six members who voted in Cuomo’s favor is a former Suffolk County district administrative judge, who Gov. Kathy Hochul chose for the panel.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO