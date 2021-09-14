CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Fake news flourishes in social media

Gainesville.com
 7 days ago

Every once in a while, scientific researchers will labor long and hard to clinically demonstrate what we could pretty much find out for ourselves by just looking around. Still, it’s nice to have real data to back up what we already gleaned from naked-eye observation. Researchers at New York University...

www.gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
spectrumnews1.com

Scroll with caution: Your guide to vetting COVID-19 news on social media

MILWAUKEE — If your social media feeds are swamped with talk about the COVID-19 vaccines — you’re not alone. Around one-fifth of Americans are getting "a lot" of information about COVID-19 vaccines on social media, per recent surveys. Being aware of bad brain habits, like confirmation bias, can help us...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Media#State Legislatures#Tv News#Newspapers#New York University#French#The Washington Post#Occupy Democrats#Nyu#Cnn#Congress#Proctor Gamble#Muslim#Democrat#Capitol
Nature.com

The processing and evaluation of news content on social media is influenced by peer-user commentary

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 209 (2021) Cite this article. Contemporary news often spreads via social media. This study investigated whether the processing and evaluation of online news content can be influenced by Likes and peer-user comments. An online experiment was designed, using a custom-built website that resembled Facebook, to explore how Likes, positive comments, negative comments, or a combination of positive and negative comments would affect the reader’s processing of news content. The results showed that especially negative comments affected the readers’ personal opinions about the news content, even in combination with other positive comments: They (1) induced more negative attitudes, (2) lowered intent to share it, (3) reduced agreement with conveyed ideas, (4) lowered perceived attitude of the general public, and (5) decreased the credibility of the content. Against expectations, the presence of Likes did not affect the readers, irrespective of the news content. An important consideration is that, while the negative comments were persuasive, they comprised subjective, emotive, and fallacious rhetoric. Finally, negativity bias, the perception of expert authority, and cognitive heuristics are discussed as potential explanations for the persuasive effect of negative comments.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports

Facebook on Tuesday fired back after a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports that the company failed to keep users safe, with the social media giant noting an increase in staff and spending on battling abuses. The company has been under relentless pressure to guard against being a platform where misinformation and hate can spread, while at the same time remain a forum for people to speak freely. It has struggled to respond. A series of recent Wall Street Journal reports said the company knew its Instagram photo sharing tool was hurting teenage girls' mental health, and that its moderation system had a double standard allowing VIPs to skirt rules. One of the articles, citing Facebook's own research, said a 2018 change to its software ended up promoting political outrage and division.
INTERNET
CBS News

Harassing texts. Unwanted deliveries. Fake bomb threats that bring police to the door. Inside the tactics cybercriminals use to get social media users to surrender their accounts

Online handles have become valuable status symbols — and some cybercriminals are going to frightening lengths to bully, harass and extort users into giving them up. Federal officials tell CBS News they are concerned about the rise in attempts to get innocent social media users to surrender their accounts. Cybercriminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

The disappearance and almost-certain death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online, with a multitude of armchair detectives and others sharing tips, possible sightings and theories by way of TikTok Instagram and YouTube Whether the frenzy of attention and internet sleuthing has helped the investigation is not clear, but it has illuminated the intersection between social media and the public's fascination with true-crime stories.Months before her disappearance drew more than a half-billion views on TikTok, Petito, 22, and 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie set out from Florida on a cross-country road...
TV & VIDEOS
fishgame.com

Fake News: No Vaccine, No License

A graphic, incorporating a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) logo, is circulating on social media erroneously stating that LDWF will not issue new hunting licenses to persons who can’t show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. This is not true. The department asks anyone who sees the incorrect graphic...
HEALTH
Washington Times

Joe Biden dies slow death by media

And the Firm Grasp of the Obvious Award goes to … Chuck Todd of NBC News!. “I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands,” Mr. Todd opined this weekend about President Biden. Specifically, Mr. Todd noticed there was an unpleasant situation in Afghanistan and a humanitarian...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy