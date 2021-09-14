CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

We Tested 5 Ways To Keep Avocados From Turning Brown, and This Was the Most Effective Method by Far

By Maki Yazawa
Well+Good
Well+Good
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nothing can kill the mood quicker than getting ready to enjoy a perfectly ripe avocado just to find out that it has browned in the blink of an eye. Despite your efforts to eat the avocado as quickly as possible to avoid this unfortunate situation, preventing the browning always seems futile. However, with the help of a few savvy tricks, prolonging the freshness of your favorite green fruit is far easier than you think.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Avocados, Says New Study

If you're looking to lose weight around the middle, your new bestie may be the avocado. Professors at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign gathered 105 adults who were classified as either overweight or obese. The participants in this randomized controlled 12-week trial were divided into two groups: One group was provided with a daily meal that included an avocado while the other group's daily meal did not include avocado, although it did contain a food that comprised similar ingredients and caloric value.
WEIGHT LOSS
Real Simple

2 Easy Ways to Grow an Avocado Plant Indoors

Growing anything from seed takes time and effort. However, growing an avocado from a pit indoors is not only fun but easy. Avocado trees (Persea americana) can grow indoors in any growing zone, making great low-maintenance houseplants. However, it can take up to 10 years for the tree to bear fruit in its natural growing conditions, and it can reach 40 feet tall or more when grown in the ground. So, don't expect your plant to reach that size or bear fruit. The container it's planted in will restrict its size. Instead, think of your avocado tree as an extra unique houseplant you started yourself by seed.
GARDENING
mashed.com

Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Trick To Keep Your Veggies From Browning

Gordon Ramsay is a genius in the kitchen, that's no secret, even though his techniques might be a little abrasive at times, he's still a master. The only thing hotter than his temper might be his passion for cooking, he creates some delicious recipes and has developed a ton of genius tricks throughout the years for preparing, preserving, and presenting food. His YouTube channel features a video full of useful tips that chefs of all skill levels can use.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avocados#Water Softening#Great White#Californian
healthing.ca

Avocado study shines light on how we store body fat

An avocado a day could keep the belly bulge away, according to a new study that says the trendy fruit redistributes body fat in a healthier way for women. The research, which was funded by the Hass Avocado Board and published in the Journal of Nutrition, found that adding an avocado to the daily menu reduces the deep visceral fat encompassing the body’s internal organs. Increasing avocado intake did not produce the same result in male participants. “The goal wasn’t weight loss; we were interested in understanding what eating an avocado does to the way individuals store their body fat,” said Naiman Khan, lead researcher of the study and a professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “The location of fat in the body plays an important role in health.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wnns.com

Ladies: An Avocado A Day Could Keep Belly Fat Away

Great new if you have stubborn belly fat you want to get rid of!. An avocado a day could help redistribute belly fat in women toward a healthier profile. One hundred and five adults with overweight and obesity participated in a randomized controlled trial that provided one meal a day for 12 weeks. Women who consumed avocado as part of their daily meal had a reduction in deeper visceral abdominal fat– the hard-to-target fat associated with higher risk. These women experienced a reduction in the ratio of visceral fat to subcutaneous fat, indicating a redistribution of fat away from the organs.
FITNESS
Mashed

This Artist Made The World's Most Expensive Avocado Toast, But There's A Catch

In 2017, Tim Gurner — an Australian millionaire who made his fortune in real estate — had a theory about why it was millennials couldn't find the money to purchase a home. "When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn't buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each. We're at a point now where the expectations of younger people are very, very high," Gurner said to 60 Minutes Australia at the time (via The Guardian).
FOOD & DRINKS
KHON2

The Barrier Method Keeps You Safe With Fashionable Masks

The Barrier Method has been producing comfortable and fashionable masks before the pandemic. We spoke with Founder and CEO Danielle Travis on what makes her mask designs unique. “I founded The Barrier Method in 2016 actually. I used to get sick while traveling to California to play in women’s polo...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Muscle & Fitness

ASK ANDY: What Is the Most Effective and Efficient Way to Warm Up?

Every day, I see someone walk into the gym, head straight for the squat rack or to bench press or hit the dumbbell rack, load up the weight, and start pushing and pulling as hard as they can. Yes, many times this is an innocent mistake made by a young person who hasn’t experienced any injuries yet. But sooner or later, if you don’t warm up and prepare your body for movement, you WILL get hurt, unfortunately.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

I’m an RD, and Here’s Why Lemons Are One of the Best Foods to Eat for Longevity

Growing up in a Greek-American household, in addition to an abundance of extra virgin olive oil, mountain oregano, and fresh garlic, there was one other ingredient inevitably used in nearly every dish created, and served alongside nearly every meal—lemon. And by “used,” I mean not just as a garnish or finishing squeeze to a dish, to eat lemon for longevity means making them truly an integral ingredient by incorporating them in significant amounts and consuming them daily.
HEALTH
SPY

Get Chewing on These Naturally Sweetened Xylitol Gum Brands

If you’re concerned about what you’re putting into your body, you may want to check your favorite gum label. Most gums are made from a base that contains synthetic rubbers and plastics, a thought that may leave you gagging. Furthermore, gum can be loaded up with sugars, which we all know can cause cavities and aren’t exactly good for the old bod. If you’re looking to cut back on sugar while opting for a more natural chew, the good news is that nowadays there are plenty of purer gum options out there on the market. When shopping, be sure to look...
KETO
pawtracks.com

5 simple ways to keep litter from sticking to the box

Cleaning litter boxes is a standard part of having a cat, but some boxes are more difficult to clean out than others. Sometimes litter sticks to the box, and then you have to scrub and scrape to get it out. It can make for a time-consuming and frustrating chore, but there are simple solutions to this common problem. When you understand how to keep litter from sticking to the sides of the box, you can save time and make cleaning out the boxes easier. These five strategies can help solve this pesky problem so you don’t have to dread litter box cleaning time.
PETS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy