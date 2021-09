I have to admit, at the beginning of the year, I felt pretty confident that we’d see Braun playing for the Brewers by mid-July. It just had the feel of a, ‘I don’t really want to do Spring Training anymore, I don’t think I can play 130 games, but maybe as the division chase heats up I’ll come back.’ But it never happened. And a large part of the reason why is that the Brewers have been so good. The outfield has had a pretty consistent rotation of 5 guys, the team is in 1st place by a mile, maybe there would have been an opening at first base but Tellez and Vogelbach have been able to fill that void pretty capably. I think ultimately it was a combination of Braun being pretty much done and the Brewers not really needing him.

