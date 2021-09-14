Detectives search for masked man involved in Fort Myers gas station robberies

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Detectives are looking for a man that tried to rob at least two gas stations in Fort Myers on Friday, September 10.

The man in the mask committed a robbery at the Circle K gas station on Colonial Boulevard and then attempted another at the 7-Eleven on the same road, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Security footage from the Circle K shows the masked suspect walk behind the counter and begin demanding cash. The cashier is seen on camera frantically clearing the register of money then handing the man cartons of cigarettes before the suspect left the store.

Fort Myers Police Department

The suspect who is pictured wearing what appears to be a skeleton mask got away with cash and cigarettes, police said.

Detectives are asking the public to pay close attention to the man’s shoes, backpack, and mask in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Investigators said the man was wearing the same outfit in both robberies.

Witnesses told police he had small tattoos on his left arm and was seen getting into a black Honda Sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact the Fort Myers Police Department or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.