'Another World' Review: Stéphane Brizé and Vincent Lindon Reteam for Another Sober, Seething Workplace Drama

Elle Overton (Samantha Hanratty), a college student, just finished reading a novel about Another Girl, Katie Kampenfelt. The ending of that novel has thrown Elle for a loop, and she becomes obsessed with the existence of this character, even though she knows Katie doesn’t really exist. However, while Elle’s life is anything but perfect, and she struggles with depression, her mind and the internet get the best of her, and her thoughts on whether or not Katie is ready to change. Touching on these realities, Another Girl tells the story of a very relevant young lady that should resonate with the world.

