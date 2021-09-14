Check It Out: Afghanistan and the fog of the Bush Doctrine
Last week a conservative talk radio host discussed the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on his daily program. The radio host complained he kept hearing people say the United States should never have invaded Afghanistan. He excused individuals under thirty because they learned about 9/11 in high school, but he felt there was no excuse for individuals over forty to utter such nonsense. The radio host insisted destroying al-Qaeda, toppling the Taliban, and nation building were honorable goals even though they didn’t come to fruition.newpittsburghcourier.com
