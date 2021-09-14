Dawn Richard Fills New Orleans' City Park With Dance and Music in 'Mornin/Streetlight' Video

Dawn Richard has released a new music video for her Second Line centerpiece, “Mornin/Streetlight.”. The video — which features Richard performing the track while moving through intricate choreography with a pair of backup dancers — was filmed at City Park in the musician’s hometown of New Orleans. Along with the “Mornin/Streetlight” video, Richard filmed the videos for two other Second Line tracks — “FiveOhFour (a lude)” and “Pilot (a lude)” — in City Park as well.