WDOE, WBKX, Dunkirk Police Department receive Serving New York Awards

WDOE, WBKX and the Dunkirk Police Department were recognized with "Serving New York" Awards during the New York State Broadcasters Association luncheon held in Buffalo on Monday. The radio stations worked with Dunkirk Police, Fredonia Police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office as the departments developed plans required under the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. WDOE and WBKX helped to inform the public about the process and how local residents could participate in Zoom meetings that were held to gather public input for the plans. News Director Dave Rowley also participated in meetings with the Dunkirk Police Department as a stakeholder who represented local media. Rowley and Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano received "Serving New York" Awards during the luncheon. The Serving New York Awards focus exclusively on a station's public service campaign and the community groups involved in those efforts.