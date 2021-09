The Catalyst Advancing Equity Award will be presented in recognition of partnership with the Dallas Y’s Catalyst Initiative. DALLAS (September 14, 2021) – The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas announced today it will host the 2021 YMCA Key Leaders Luncheon, presented by Delta Airlines, on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:30am at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dallas with both in-person and online access. The event is designed to connect key community and business leaders with timely local issues that have regional impact while also sharing accomplishments and priorities of the Dallas YMCA. After being held virtually last year due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be a hybrid event with both in-person attendance with safety protocols in place and virtual only attendance available. Masks will be required to enter the in-person event.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO