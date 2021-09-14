CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

clevelandstar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS' is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat 'Chat ROOMS'. The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Tech Minute with Tech 911: Social Media Safety

Wondering how to make sure your social media is safe from unwanted content and opinions. Our tech expert Chris the Tech Guy tell us what you need to do. To learn more head to tech911inc.com or call 401-681-4911 now!
INTERNET
The Guardian

Social Media Manager - Global Media Brand

Seeking a new in-house challenge where you can make your mark and create a new consumer social strategy for a much-loved media brand? The Client: Global Media Giant This brand produce and publish much loved titles that have been feeding our children’s imaginations, expanding our cooking repertoires, ensuring we tick off that travel bucket list and always keeping us learning something new. They are part of a global media network and offer a superb platform with all the benefits, structure, and training of market leading firm, with a truly inclusive and creative culture that encourages talent to shine and rewards it well with recognition, career progression and new challenges. The role: Working with the Head of PR & Marketing and enjoying great access to c-suite management including the CEO, COO and MD, this brand-new role will lead the brand’s social strategy to grow communities, brand equity and retail sales. Partnering the wider marketing team, the role will manage a c.£100k budget to create a multi-media content plan across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter while seamlessly blending with email marketing and paid media strategies. Acting as the social subject matter expert, you will manage an Executive on campaign delivery while also ensuring the brand are using the most relevant and effective channels and that reporting metrics are delivering excellent insights. The Rewards: Salary to c.£35k plus excellent benefits. The role will be a hybrid model with days in the office open to negotiation. For more information, please apply now for an initial conversation. If this role is not quite right for you, but you think a friend would be interested, why not refer their details? We offer £150 in Amazon vouchers when we place a new referral. ]]>
RETAIL
clevelandstar.com

Clickstream to Enter Projected $325 Billion Global E-Learning Market with Upcoming Launch of Children's Internet Based Animated/Live Action Series to Expanding Youth Market

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today the production and anticipated launch date of their entry into the exploding Internet children's market with their initial 20-epsiode series, ‘Joey's Animal Kingdom™', a series that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. WOWEEAPP.COM is not just a place to watch videos and learn about animals, but it has many other features such as live quizzes and games as well as kid profiles and VS games.
TECHNOLOGY
clevelandstar.com

Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into another agreement with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm and an existing client of the Company ('Client') to implement the Company's proprietary SnippREWARDS Platform initially across 7 countries for another key customer of this Client - an American multinational beverage company ('New Customer') that is renowned for its carbonated soft drinks and a global household name. The contract value tied to these 7 countries (In Latin America, Asia and the Middle East) is expected to range annually between USD $1-$2MM based on projected redemptions. The parties are working on a plan to launch 33 additional countries over the course of the next few quarters for a total roll out across 40 countries for the New Customer.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
districtchronicles.com

What is TikTok? The world’s most downloaded social media app

A lot of people nowadays know what TikTok is after the app blew up during lockdown over the course of 2020 and 2021 when everyone was stuck in their homes. However, you could be forgiven for not being quite up-to-date with social media’s latest hot ticket. Originally called A.me and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
genome.gov

NHGRI’s social media activities bring genomics closer to the public

Before getting to the array of updates about the many happenings at NHGRI and in genomics, I would like to draw your attention to efforts of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gather information about some cutting-edge biomedical research technologies. Specifically, the NIH and FDA Joint Leadership Council Next-Generation Sequencing and Radiomics Working Group has issued a Request for Information (RFI) soliciting feedback from stakeholders about resource gaps that need to be addressed to support Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) test validation and development, tool development, and data interpretation. This RFI was released in parallel with a companion RFI focused on reference material gaps for radiology. Responses are requested by November 1.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpt#Saas#Tpt Global Tech#Saas Division#Gaming Social Media App#Voicops#Medieval New World#Tptw#Service Rrb Division#Super App#Software#Technology Platform#Unified Communication#Ip#Mvno#Master Distributor#Pre Paid Cellphone
businessnorth.com

Social media presence a must for today’s business owners

These days, “YouTube Influencer” is a top career choice of middle school students. Those who went to junior high can learn something from the Minecraft-crazed ‘tweens and their business “strats” (strategies): If you’re not paying attention to social media, your business could suffer. In fact, as trends of online search optimization shift, not having a social media presence could mean your business can’t be found.
DULUTH, MN
bcgavel.com

Join the Herrd: The Popularization of BC's Anonymous Social Media App

For years, anonymous posting platforms have seen huge success. These platforms provide virtual communities that enable users to post whatever they feel or think while still hiding behind the veil of anonymity. Due to the pandemic, the student community usually present at Boston College has been greatly diminished. In a...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

The Creator’s Galaxy Whitepaper Unveils Vision for A Decentralized Social Media Revolution

Calaxy Inc. pioneers an entirely new ‘Creator’s Economy’ through its innovative app, as The Creator’s Galaxy Foundation announces details of The Creator’s Galaxy Protocol. The Creator’s Galaxy Foundation, which helps enable the next-wave of content creators to achieve financial freedom without the need for historically required trusted third-parties, today announces...
NFL
Daily Mail

Epic Games will not let Fortnite return to Apple's App Store because it plans to appeal court hearing that ruled the tech giant is not an 'antitrust monopolist'

Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney is not satisfied with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' Friday ruling and announced on Twitter that Fornite will not return to Apple's App Store until 'Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple's in-app payment.'. The US District Court for the Northern District of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
clevelandstar.com

SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its VIP Multiple Level Marketing Companies. Suntech Estimates To Quadruple Profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Will Partner With 20 Global PSP Partners in 202

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch's PSP partner in Taiwan, Suntech, has successfully introduced the four products and services to its existing VIP MLM customers. Suntech estimates To quadruple profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Touch will partner with 20 global PSP partners in 2022 to promote these products and services.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Pinterest Is More Than a Social Media Stock

Is Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) the worst house in the best neighborhood? This is the question that Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall posed to Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard in this video clip from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 3. In this analogy, a house is a stock and the neighborhood is the social-media space.
RECIPES
GW Hatchet

Students find community on new social media app

GW students have found a new sense of community on Jeti, a social media app launched last summer. The location-based app, which users can post on anonymously, has gained traction among students with the number of daily users increasing since the start of the semester. This article appeared in the...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts Disney+, Discovery+ Partnerships, Sees “a Lot of New Things We Can Add”

Telecom giant Verizon sees room to add more content partnerships along the lines of its Disney+ and Discovery+ deals, chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said on Tuesday. “We see many more direct-to-consumer offerings,” he told the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, pointing to the company’s offerings under deals with the likes of streaming services Disney+ and Discovery+. That is also “a revenue source for us and a profit source for us,” he emphasized, describing the deals as win-win situations. “We still have a lot of new things we can add to it,” the Verizon CEO added, citing an expansion so far into...
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Provides Update to Operating Activities

New Chairman of the Board, Seasoned Semiconductor Executive to Purchase 125,000 Shares This Week as a Long Term Holding. ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ('GaN') processing technology, today provides an update to the current operating activities.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Ireland regulator concerned about privacy and Facebook smart glasses

Ireland's data privacy regulator has asked Facebook whether its new smart glasses can photograph others without properly notifying the subjects of the photographs. The new Facebook smart glasses allow wearers to listen to music, answer phone calls or capture photos and short videos, while sharing them on Facebook. The Data...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy