Pope Calls For 'Integration' For Poverty-stricken Slovak Roma

By Catherine MARCIANO, Laszlo JUHASZ
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Pope Francis on Tuesday visited a dilapidated housing estate inhabited by ethnic Roma in eastern Slovakia, calling for "integration" for the marginalised community. The 84-year-old Argentine pontiff, who is on his first foreign trip since a colon operation in July, often calls for assistance to the world's poorest communities. After...

