CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback Update of 18,941,550 Shares

clevelandstar.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ('Quantum') is pleased to announce the progress of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback Program. The Company announced previously that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company's $2.0 million stock...

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Diamondback (FANG) Shares Gain on $2B Buyback Acceleration

Shares of Diamondback Energy FANG gained more than 3% on Friday Sep 17, a day after the energy player stated that its plans to distribute 50% of free cash flow to investors were expedited. Beginning the fourth quarter of this year, this Permian producer’s business will return free cash flow through its basic dividend and additional shareholder return methods.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
clevelandstar.com

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering of American Depositary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase American Depositary Shares for Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD)

About Molecular Data Inc. Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
clevelandstar.com

Nepra Foods Inc. Completes Oversubscribed $7.47 Million Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA) (the 'Company' or 'Nepra') a creator of nutritious plant based and allergen-free food is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Company's initial public offering (the 'IPO') of 15,903,465 common shares (the 'Offered Shares') at a price of $0.47 per Offered Share for total gross proceeds of $7,474,629, which included 2,073,678 Offered Shares from the exercise of the over-allotment option.
BUSINESS
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Announces $60 Billion Share Buyback

Microsoft says it is starting a $60 billion share repurchase program, and also revealed a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. According to the company’s board of directors, this represents an 11% increase over dividends in the previous quarter, or 6 cents. As for the share repurchase program, Microsoft has...
STOCKS
clevelandstar.com

Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into another agreement with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm and an existing client of the Company ('Client') to implement the Company's proprietary SnippREWARDS Platform initially across 7 countries for another key customer of this Client - an American multinational beverage company ('New Customer') that is renowned for its carbonated soft drinks and a global household name. The contract value tied to these 7 countries (In Latin America, Asia and the Middle East) is expected to range annually between USD $1-$2MM based on projected redemptions. The parties are working on a plan to launch 33 additional countries over the course of the next few quarters for a total roll out across 40 countries for the New Customer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Nv Accesswire#Quantum Energy Inc#Board Of Directors#Company#Stock Buyback#Cfo#Qegy
clevelandstar.com

Pacific Ventures Group Announces SeaportSteak.com

Direct-to-Consumer Website Delivery of High-Quality Meat. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the 'Company'), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce its plans to launch SeaportSteak.com, a direct-to-consumer website for delivery of high-quality meat.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
clevelandstar.com

Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the 'expert market' on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC: IJJP) Business update on eCETP

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / IJJ Corp. (OTC PINK:IJJP) Phase 2 Status projected: eCETP deployment Mid-October 2021. Development Stage: eCETP Web/Application design staging phase. New Project:. The Mandatory Training Program is a Kick Start investment into developing the eCETP marketplace. Deployment of MTP will build...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Lucid Group stock rallies 13%, poised for best gain in nearly 5 months

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rallied more than 13% in late trading Tuesday, headed for their highest close since July 1, when it closed at $27.72, and on pace for the largest one-day percent increase since April 26, when they rose more than 16%. The stock has gained for five straight sessions, advancing more than 40% in the period. Electric-car maker Lucid, which went public in July, has picked up a few nods from Wall Street analysts in recent days, including a buy rating from B. of A. Securities last week. Lucid shares have gained 170% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy