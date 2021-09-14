Explosives training to be conducted this week at Camp James A. Garfield

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio — Residents and business owners near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may notice an increase in blast noise from the area. Explosives will be used during training by the Ohio Army National Guard’s 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) Sept. 15-16. High explosives will be used by the 147th Regiment during training exercises specifically designed for soldiers taking the combat engineer course. Explosives training is an important part of military readiness for Army engineers and simulates realistic battle conditions.