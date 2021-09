Zanbato Inc. has hired Akrati Johari to help the platform for trading shares in private companies expand as investors increasingly look to trade stocks before they go public. As chief growth officer at Zanbato, Johari will be in charge of attracting more banks and broker dealers to the secondary trading platform backed by JPMorgan Chase & Co., rolling out new products and services like tender and data products and exploring ways for the company to expand internationally, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg that will be distributed to employees Monday.

