CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max With ProMotion Displays and Up to 1TB Storage

By Hartley Charlton
MacRumors Forums
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple today announced the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max at its "California Streaming" event, featuring brighter Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion, improved rear cameras, a more powerful variant of the A15 Bionic chip, up to 1TB of storage, a new Sierra Blue color option, and more.

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#1tb#Lenses#Super Retina Xdr#Promotion#Tb#Sierra Blue#A15#Ultra
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: How Apple's latest Pro models stack up

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event on Tuesday, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this pace to see a side-by-side specs chart.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
theapplepost.com

Apple discontinues iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

With the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max today, Apple has updated its iPhone lineup, discontinuing the previous-generation iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, while keeping the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available to customers at a new, lower price point. Apple’s...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Florida Star

Apple Confirms Launch Event, Expected To Unveil IPhone 13

WASHINGTON — Tech giant Apple recently announced that it will be holding an event on Sept. 14. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series during its event titled ‘California Streaming‘. It will be another virtual event broadcast from Apple Park. The tech giant usually announces the year’s new iPhones at the fall event, and this year’s entry […]
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are new Apple flagships

Faster chipset, 120Hz screens, better cameras, and more. During its California Streaming event, Apple has unveiled its next-generation iPhone 13 series flagship phones, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with high refresh-rate displays, a better camera system, the new A15 Bionic hipset, and more. Both smartphones...
CELL PHONES
Fox17

Apple reveals iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

The newest Apple iPhone has arrived. On Tuesday, Apple revealed its iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, among other device announcements at its virtual event. The company announced that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would come in four finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue.
CELL PHONES
Stuff.tv

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max have fancy new cameras, ProMotion and bigger batteries

Last year’s iPhone 12 largely held its own against the Pro, despite being fewer of cameras. This year, Apple’s putting distance between its iPhones: although the iPhone 13 Pro (from £949) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (from £1049), sport the same A15 Bionic chip as the vanilla iPhone 13, they have the advantage of a 5-core GPU to boost performance in games, video apps and new camera features. Speaking of cameras, the ones you get here are the most advanced found in any iPhone. The wide camera has a larger sensor, for less noise, more detail snaps and better low-light shots; the ultra-wide gains a new autofocus system that unlocks macro photography; and the telephoto is bumped up to 3× optical zoom. And while gawping at your pics, you’ll be glad of the Super Retina HDR display with ProMotion, which means 120Hz – but only when you need it, because it’ll adapt to whatever you’re doing. Fortunately, despite all those goodies, the new iPhones last longer too – Apple’s wizardry has increased the battery life of the Pro and Pro Max, respectively, by 1.5 and 2.5 hours. Now you’ve no excuse to not be a major photography star by October.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

iPhone 13 Pro adds 120Hz ProMotion, new cameras and 1TB option

Following the reveal of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini today, Apple has also confirmed details about the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. There are a lot of similarities between the standard iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, but of course, the iPhone 13 Pro generally takes things one step further. Apple kicked off its presentation on the iPhone 13 Pro by talking about the phone’s design and its new display.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy