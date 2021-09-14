Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max With ProMotion Displays and Up to 1TB Storage

Last year’s iPhone 12 largely held its own against the Pro, despite being fewer of cameras. This year, Apple’s putting distance between its iPhones: although the iPhone 13 Pro (from £949) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (from £1049), sport the same A15 Bionic chip as the vanilla iPhone 13, they have the advantage of a 5-core GPU to boost performance in games, video apps and new camera features. Speaking of cameras, the ones you get here are the most advanced found in any iPhone. The wide camera has a larger sensor, for less noise, more detail snaps and better low-light shots; the ultra-wide gains a new autofocus system that unlocks macro photography; and the telephoto is bumped up to 3× optical zoom. And while gawping at your pics, you’ll be glad of the Super Retina HDR display with ProMotion, which means 120Hz – but only when you need it, because it’ll adapt to whatever you’re doing. Fortunately, despite all those goodies, the new iPhones last longer too – Apple’s wizardry has increased the battery life of the Pro and Pro Max, respectively, by 1.5 and 2.5 hours. Now you’ve no excuse to not be a major photography star by October.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO