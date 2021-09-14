CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Letter: Albany bus station shameful

By to the editor
Times Union
 7 days ago

Chris Churchill's column on the Albany bus station talked truth about a shameful instance of racism, classism and incompetent public officials (yes, all three). How can our airports and railroads get tens or hundreds of millions in state and federal support while the bus station rots? The bus station serves primarily the poor and people of color. Mayor Kathy Sheehan should be screaming about this inequity, and I hope Gov. Kathy Hochul is aware, too.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Delmar, NY
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Station#Railroads#Rots

Comments / 0

Community Policy