Kentucky Football ranked No. 20 in country by PFF

 7 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) might be the most polarizing college football team in the country right now. UK’s national rankings are all over the place. If you ask the people who make up the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll, they’d tell you that Kentucky is firmly a top-40 team in the country, but not worthy of a top-30 spot. ESPN’s Football Power Index has UK at No. 30 in the country, but the site’s own power rankings tab the ‘Cats as the 23rd best team in the nation right now. ESPN studio anchor Peter Burns took to Twitter to pump up Kentucky, calling it “an absolute joke” that UK is not ranked in the Top 25. Our friends over at On3 ranked Kentucky 46th (just one spot ahead of Missouri), which we’re still trying to forgive them for.

