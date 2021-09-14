CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Patton Cancels Faith No More And Mr. Bungle Shows Due To Mental Health Reasons

Cover picture for the articleMike Patton, frontman of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, has cancelled all of both bands’ upcoming shows to focus on his mental health. “Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates,” he announced today.

musictimes.com

Mike Patton's Alarming Health Concerns Cause Concert Cancellations, Tension Between Band Members

Mike Patton canceled his remaining tour concerts for bands Faith No More and Mr. Bungle due to concerns about his mental health. The bands' frontman decided to stop his touring activities from September to October, reasoning that his mental health is more important than finishing the scheduled events. The artist released an official statement explaining his actions to his fans, sources reported.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE LOMBARDO To His MR. BUNGLE Bandmate MIKE PATTON: 'You Have My Complete Support'

Dave Lombardo has publicly voiced his support for Mike Patton after the singer announced that he was canceling all previously announced fall 2021 concerts due to mental health reasons. Earlier today, the. and MR. BUNGLE frontman issued a statement saying that he "cannot continue" with the dates because of unspecified...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Riot Fest adds Rise Against & Anthrax to replace Faith No More & Mr. Bungle

Riot Fest returns to Chicago's Douglas Park starting on Thursday, September 16. This year's edition has had to contend with multiple lineup changes, and two more last minute ones have come up. Faith No More and Mr. Bungle have cancelled their September and October shows, including Riot Fest sets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The festival has added Rise Against on Saturday, and Anthrax on Sunday, to replace them. In a statement, they write, "Unfortunately, Faith No More and Mr. Bungle can no longer perform at Riot Fest 2021. We're heartbroken, but Mike Patton’s mental health is of the utmost importance to us, and we want to completely respect his decision to cancel all upcoming shows. When times get hard, it's important to lean on the friends who know you best. For us, that's Rise Against. We're humbled to welcome them back Saturday—as well as our friends Anthrax on Sunday—for an exciting weekend with all our fans, friends, and family."
CHICAGO, IL
Mike Patton
Times Union

Four acts cancel at the Egg due to health concerns

The Egg announced on Friday four musical acts have canceled or postponed their fall shows due to health concerns. The Milk Carton Kids, Friday, Sept. 24, rescheduling to Friday, April 8. Alejandro Escovedo, Sunday, Sept. 26, who was originally scheduled to open for Los Lobos, will not be appearing. Both...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
