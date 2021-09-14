Mont Blanc

Also referred to as the Zhayyq river in the native Kazakh language, the Ural River is a 2,428 km long river that flows through Russia and Kazakhstan along the continental boundary between Europe and Asia. The Ural River has an average width of 60 to 80 meters and shares many characteristics as other mountain rivers. The river originates at the Ural Mountains close to Mount Kruglaya in Russia and empties into the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland sea that lies between Europe and Asia. It is Europe's third-longest river after the Volga and the Danube rivers, and Asia's 19thlongest river. A prominent feature of the Ural River is its digitate delta, or tree-like structure, that can be seen as the river enters the Caspian Sea. The Ural River bridge in Orenburg, Russia is labeled with permanent monuments carved with the words “Europe” and “Asia” on each side. The Ural River delta has been significantly modified to reduce flooding and divert water, just like the Mississippi River of the United States.

EUROPE ・ 5 DAYS AGO