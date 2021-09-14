CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP strategist Bill McCoshen sells lobbying firm ahead of potential run for Wisconsin governor

By Jessie Opoien
madison
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran Republican strategist Bill McCoshen announced on Tuesday that he has sold his lobbying firm, freeing him up for a potential gubernatorial bid. Michael Best Strategies, a Wisconsin-based lobbying and communications firm, has acquired Capitol Consultants nearly three decades after McCoshen's wife, Carol McCoshen, founded it. As part of the acquisition, Bill McCoshen and Capitol Consultants senior vice president Tony Langenohl will join Michael Best as partners in the firm, which is affiliated with the Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich.

